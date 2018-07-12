MAYS LANDING — A 38 year-old Atlantic County man was sentenced for drug trafficking and multiple drug-related charges on July 6, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced in a statement on Thursday.
Frank Gulli was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 18 years in New Jersey state prison with nine years parole ineligibility on the following charges:
- First degree leader of a narcotics trafficking network.
- Second-degree possession of heroin and/or fentanyl in an amount greater than a half an ounce.
- Possession of a controlled dangerous substance (heroin and/or fentanyl) within a public zone.
Gulli, who maintained residences in Egg Harbor Township, Brigantine, Somers Point and Margate, pleaded guilty in May to these charges, Tyner said.
In total, detectives seized more than 80 bricks of heroin and fentanyl, which equates to approximately 4,000 packets of the deadly drug, Tyner said.
The police departments that assisted with investigation and execution of the four search warrants included the Brigantine, Linwood, Egg Harbor Township, Somers Point and the Atlantic County Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Unit and Atlantic County SWAT, Tyner said.
