Atlantic City Electric worker Geoff Lawson, left, replaces a streetlight with an LED lamp Friday in Atlantic City. The LED lights, at right with a standard lamp, are brighter and more efficient.

 ERIN SERPICO / Staff Writer

Some residents on Abescon Island and in eastern Atlantic County may be without power Sunday after a long night of rain and heavy winds.

Atlantic City Electric is reporting larger outages in Ventnor, Atlantic City and Egg Harbor Township affecting between 34 and 91 customers. Other smaller outages are impacting residents throughout the county, according to the utility company's outage map.

Screenshot of Atlantic City Electric power outage map Nov. 25, 2018 at 9:47 a.m.

Atlantic City Electric estimates that power will be resorted to about 80 customers in Egg Harbor Township near the area of Steelmanville Road and Ocean Heights Avenue at around 7 p.m.

The outage affecting about 34 customers in Ventnor may be fixed at around 4 p.m., and the estimated power restoration time for the outage in Atlantic City affecting 91 near Gardner's Basin is 6 p.m.

For more information about power outages and updates, visit atlanticcityelectric.com

Previously interned and reported for Boston.com, The Asbury Park Press, The Boston Globe

