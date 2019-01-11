Emergency management officials are gearing up for a snowy Saturday night in South Jersey.
Atlantic County began brining roadways on Thursday in anticipation of moderate precipitation in the area, said county spokeswoman Linda Gilmore. Snow is expected to begin between 9 p.m. and 12 a.m. on Saturday into Sunday and will continue Sunday night.
The area will see two to four inches of snow that will likely stick to the roads. If two or more inches fall, Gilmore said crews will begin snowplowing. The county has a 40-vehicle fleet for salting and plowing.
"Residents are reminded to exercise caution on roadways and to leave room behind salt rucks and plows," Gilmore said.
Gilmore said the amount of salt placed on roads will depend on conditions.
In Cape May County, a code blue advisory was issued for Friday as the temperature is expected to dip to 21 degrees by the night. Little or no snow accumulation is expected there, according to the county's Office of Emergency Management.
"Our biggest concern would be power outages," said Martin Pagliughi, emergency management coordinator for Cape May County. "We're monitoring the weather, but it's too early to tell."
Atlantic City Electric is monitoring the system. Last year, the company spent $312 million updating the energy grid, performing maintenance and inspections and enhancing existing infrastructure.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.