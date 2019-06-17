MAYS LANDING –Two fatal shootings that occurred within three days of one another in July 2015 are still unresolved, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Monday.
The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is requesting assistance from members of the public who may be able to provide information to the investigation, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
According to Tyner, the Major Crimes Unit responded to and investigated six homicides in July 2015 in the Atlantic County area.
Assistance from the public is requested on the following unresolved homicides:
- At 12:06 a.m. on July 10, Pleasantville police responded to a 911 call to the location of Atlantic Avenue. Upon arrival they located Ronald Williams, 23, of Pleasantville, the victim of a gunshot wound. Williams was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.
- At 4:59 p.m. on July 13, Atlantic City police responded to a 911 call reporting gunshots. Upon arrival, they located Christian Gibbs, of Egg Harbor Township, near the intersection of Baltic and Reverend Dr. Isaac S. Coles plaza. Gibbs was the victim of a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.
ATLANTIC CITY — An Atlantic City man was arrested May 31 in the Jan. 1 murder of Lamir King,…
“These homicides have not been forgotten. For anyone who thinks that the murders of these victims do not matter, they are wrong. These crimes threaten the safety of our entire community. We are committed to pursuing those responsible and prosecuting them to the fullest extent of the law,” said Tyner in a statement.
Anyone with information about these homicides or any other unresolved homicides is asked to call the Major Crime Unit at 609-909-7666 or visit the Prosecutor’s Office website at acpo.org/tips.html and provide information by filling out the form anonymously on the submit a tip page.
People can also call Crime Stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 (TIPS) or visit the Crime Stoppers website at http://www.crimestoppersatlantic.com/. Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards for information leading to the arrest and indictment of those who commit crimes in Atlantic County.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.