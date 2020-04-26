MAYS LANDING — Members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office lost a colleague, law enforcement family member and a friend on April 21 when longtime support employee Little Grier died after he was involved in a three-car motor vehicle crash on Harding Highway here.
Grier, 56, who lived here and was also called Jeff, was a husband, a father, a grandfather and beloved member of the Prosecutor's Office's agency family, said Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.
Grier was hired at the Prosecutor's Office on July 14, 2008, and he is credited by the Prosecutor's Office team for keeping the agency’s building running and always putting smiles on the faces of everyone he encountered.
“Jeff had an incredible spirit about him. Every time I spoke with him, I left the conversation feeling positive. He touched so many people just through his kindness, and for that, we are all fortunate to have called him our friend,” Tyner said.
For Prosecutor's Office Chief of County Investigators Bruce K. DeShields, his friendship with Grier touched on everything from football to fashion to music, but always with a smile.
DeShields said he knew Grier since he started at the Prosecutor's Office. DeShields said Grier always seemed positive no matter what was going on behind the scenes.
“But what I will miss the most are our conversations. We talked about the Eagles, shoes, music and hats. How a man is judged by his sense of style. Jeff had a love for being stylish. Sundays were made for 'Hats' and 'Gators,' nothing like a classy hat and a sharp pair of shoes,” DeShields.
During football season the pair exchanged text messages back and forth while the Philadelphia Eagles were playing on the field.
“But the real shame is that Jeff’s love of music was cut short. We would talk about his music dream and how it was starting to move forward. The love he had for the people who were working that dream with them. We joked about how once he made it big, I would retire and be his personal security,” DeShields said.
Deputy First Assistant Prosecutor Mario Formica had a special bond and friendship with Grier and calls him the most spiritual man he has ever met.
“Jeff and I talked about our lives, our successes and yes, mostly our failures. Jeff always reminded me, as he had to remind himself, that missteps along the way do not disqualify us from our responsibility to still do good, to still help others, and to still love our fellow human beings,” Formica said.
Another strong connection was shared between Grier and Prosecutor's Office Sgt. Tracey Thompson.
Grier's untimely passing has forever left a void in the hearts of many, Thompson said.
The Prosecutor’s Office has lost a friend, life coach, and family member, but that he can hear Jeff still encouraging everyone to keep pressing forward until we meet again, Thompson said.
“Little Jeffery Grier, 'aka Bishop,' was a dear friend and compassionate soul. I remember first meeting Jeff, and there being an instant connection. Jeff was best known for his ability to change the atmosphere wherever he found himself. His constant pleasant disposition and encouraging nature was a great complement to this office and its members," Thompson said.
Prosecutor's Office County Investigator Chris Popper said that Grier taught him many things, but the most important lesson that he learned was from Grier's approach to life. Grier understood that it was not about the circumstances he was dealing with that mattered, but the outlook on those circumstances, Popper said.
Popper said that when he learned of Jeff’s passing, he was devastated like so many others. And then the e-mails started to pour in from co-workers who wanted to take the time to express what Grier meant to them.
“It became apparent that Jeff impacted so many lives and that he lives on by his legacy. Despite what he was going through, Jeff made it a priority to ask how you were and consoled you if you were upset. If I had to describe Jeff with any other word besides phenomenal, I would say selfless,” Popper said.
