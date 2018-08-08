The Atlantic County Economic Alliance has received a $120,000 federal grant to pay for a report to develop the aviation district surrounding Atlantic City International Airport, the FAA William J. Hughes Technical Center and National Aviation Research and Technology Park in Egg Harbor Township.
The report will be researched and written by Triad Associates, of Vineland, and will build on the Atlantic County Economic Development and Action Plan Report that was written by Angelou Economics in 2015.
Triad Chairman Michael Zumpino said the report will be completed within a year, according to a statement from the county.
“This is a significant step in establishing an aviation industry in Atlantic County and diversifying our economic base,” ACEA Executive Director Lauren Moore said in a statement. “We see this area as a prime location for aeronautic and aviation businesses that will also attract new technology companies to complement existing services.”
The county identified aviation as a new industry that can help it diversify its economy away from gaming and tourism. This strategic report will bring the area one step closer to achieving its goal of creating an "aviation industry" around the airport that will bring high-paying, stable jobs to the area, officials argue.
“The aviation district is ripe for development and has been a primary focus of the ACEA since its creation,” Brett Matik, ACEA Board Chairwoman, said in a statement. “Having a targeted strategy will better ensure the successful use of incentives and investments to attract innovation and technology companies.”
There are also other ways the county is working towards building its new industry.
A bill that would give Grow New Jersey tax incentives within a 1-mile radius of the airport was passed by the state Legislature in June and awaits the governor’s signature.
Meanwhile, the county secured federal tax incentives earlier this year through the Opportunity Zone program, which aims to help reinvigorate low-income communities through investment.
The program allows businesses within the designated area — within one mile of the airport — to defer paying tax on capital gains, according to Moore.
Triad Associates has written reports for communities in South Jersey before. Recently, it completed a strategy for Middle Township to help the town tear down abandoned buildings, fix up old buildings and promote economic development throughout the area, according to previous press reports.
