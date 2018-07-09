Atlantic County has reported finding two mosquito samples in Northfield that tested positive for West Nile Virus, according to Linda Gilmore, the county's public information officer.
They are the first positive mosquito samples found in Atlantic County this year, but health officials note it is not unusual to find positive samples during the summer and fall, Gilmore said.
Representatives from the Atlantic County Office of Mosquito Control collected the samples last week from Birch Grove Park and the 1200 block of Zion Road in Northfield. County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, implementing additional control measures and providing educational materials to area residents and businesses.
West Nile Virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to animals, birds and humans, Gilmore said.
Health officials encourage residents to reduce their risk and the spread of West Nile Virus by reducing their exposure to mosquito bites by following these tips:
- Use an insect repellent whenever going outdoors.
- Rid properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water.
- Clean clogged gutters; check and repair screen doors.
For more information about West Nile Virus, visit the Atlantic County website at: aclink.org/publichealth or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948, Gilmore said.
