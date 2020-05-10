Atlantic County has confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases among seven men, ages 26-63, and 13 women, ages 20-27, on Sunday, according to a release from the county.
Both fatalities were identified in individuals with preexisting health conditions, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County's public information officer.
They included an 89-year-old Egg Harbor Township man and an 85-year-old Hamilton Township woman, Gilmore said.
Residents, who most recently tested positive, were located as follows: four in Egg Harbor Township, three each in Atlantic City and Galloway Township, two in Northfield and one each in Buena, Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hammonton, Margate, Mullica Township, Somers Point and Ventnor, Gilmore said.
These new cases bring the countywide totals to 1,515 confirmed with 351 residents now cleared as recovered and 74 deaths, Gilmore said.
Atlantic City resident Loryn Simonsen is doing her part and staying home as much as possible…
Atlantic County has tested 1,053 residents to date with a 25.9% rate of positivity, Gilmore said.
Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on May 12 and 14 by appointment, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation, Gilmore said.
Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at
aclink.org.
All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, Gilmore said. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested, Gilmore said.
Out and about
Chuck Storms, of Ocean City, polishes Miss Kathy at Harbor Cove Marina in Somers Point.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Larry and Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, ready their sailboat, Serendipity, for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Jeannie Dougherty, of Wenonah, works on the bow of her sailboat, Serendipity, with her husband, Larry, to prepare for the season docked in Somers Point on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Patti Stewart, of Absecon, enjoys the sunshine at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Amanda Lloyd and her son, Noah, of Glenolden, PA, take a walk in the water at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Barry Jacobson, of Egg Harbor Township, polishes the hull of his boat, Tide Down, before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Curtis Dilks details a boat before putting it in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Curtis Dilks details a boat before putting it in the water Thursday at Smith’s Marina in Somers Point.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Several boats were in the water at Smith’s Marina, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Maureen and Jim Harvey, of Somers Point, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Maureen and Jim Harvey, of Somers Point, enjoy sunshine and a view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Tom Mohr, of Villas, and Laci Torriero, of Buena, enjoy a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
A seagull keeps an eye on the people enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
K.P. and Brindi Patel, in Egg Harbor Township, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
K.P. and Brindi Patel, in Egg Harbor Township, enjoy sunshine and a beautiful view of Ships Channel at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Kristin and Jeannine McNesby, of Somers Point, look over the closed Malibu Beach, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Several people tried their luck fishing at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Patti Stewart, of Absecon, enjoys the sunshine at the William Morrow beach, in Somers Point, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Boaters head out through Ships Channel toward Ocean Cty on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Plenty of boating activity at marinas, like Somers Point Marina, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Many people were out enjoying a sunny day at Kennedy Park, in Somers Point, Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Robert Kernan, of Linwood, hooked a glove while fishing off the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Kassidy Catino, and her father, Bill, of Linwood, walk along a barrier as if she were on a balance beam at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Some ventured onto the closed Malibu Beach, also known as “Dog Beach”, at the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
A group clams in the shallow water near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Some ventured onto the closed Malibu Beach, also known as Dog Beach, near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge in Egg Harbor Township on a sunny Thursday.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Out and about
Sailing near the Ocean City-Longport Bridge, in Egg Harbor Township, on a sunny Thursday, May 7, 2020, (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
