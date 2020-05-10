Coronavirus

Atlantic County has confirmed two more deaths from COVID-19 and 20 new positive cases among seven men, ages 26-63, and 13 women, ages 20-27, on Sunday, according to a release from the county.

Both fatalities were identified in individuals with preexisting health conditions, said Linda Gilmore, Atlantic County's public information officer.

They included an 89-year-old Egg Harbor Township man and an 85-year-old Hamilton Township woman, Gilmore said.

Residents, who most recently tested positive, were located as follows: four in Egg Harbor Township, three each in Atlantic City and Galloway Township, two in Northfield and one each in Buena, Egg Harbor City, Folsom, Hammonton, Margate, Mullica Township, Somers Point and Ventnor, Gilmore said.

These new cases bring the countywide totals to 1,515 confirmed with 351 residents now cleared as recovered and 74 deaths, Gilmore said.

Atlantic County has tested 1,053 residents to date with a 25.9% rate of positivity, Gilmore said.

Atlantic County will continue its drive-thru testing on May 12 and 14 by appointment, for symptomatic county residents with a doctor’s prescription, proof of residency and appointment confirmation, Gilmore said.

Appointments are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and can be made online at aclink.org.

All testing is conducted behind the Hamilton Mall on the Black Horse Pike in Mays Landing, Gilmore said. Those who are unable to keep their appointments are asked to cancel so that others will have an opportunity to be tested, Gilmore said.

