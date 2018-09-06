Atlantic County’s effort to establish a countywide tax assessment program is stuck in limbo.
A bi-partisan committee comprised of three mayors from Atlantic County recommended the county support a bill sponsored by Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo that would eliminate municipal assessors and give the county power to control assessments, but county officials say they cannot support that plan without the state guaranteeing they will be reimbursed for the program.
The county says it should be reimbursed because it is the same program that Gloucester County set up through a state PILOT program, which reimbursed monies Gloucester County used to get it implemented.
A countywide tax assessment program, in theory, would give the county the power to assess property taxes instead of individual municipalities. Assessing property taxes and keeping those assessments near 100 percent of equalized value has been a major issue for towns in Atlantic County for years and has led to tens of thousands of property tax appeals since 2010, most of which came from Atlantic City.
Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said he could not, in good faith, spend potentially millions of dollars setting up a new system using county taxpayer dollars without the state first “putting the money down on the table.”
He referenced the county’s recent settlement with the state to get 13.5 percent of the payments in lieu of property taxes from Atlantic City casinos as one reason why he doesn’t trust the state.
“We got burned once because of a promise (by former Gov. Chris Christie) that turned out to be nothing but hot air,” Levinson said. “That’s not going to happen again.”
Mazzeo, meanwhile, said he will be moving forward with his bill this fall in the state Legislature.
“My name is on this bill, so I am going to do everything to make sure the county gets refunded for this,” Mazzeo said. “(The county) doesn’t trust the state… but (the Phil Murphy) administration is new and lives up to its word.”
Last year, the committee made up of Absecon Mayor John Armstrong, Pleasantville Mayor Jesse Tweedle, and Egg Harbor Township Mayor James “Sonny” McCullough vetted several plans and traveled to different counties around the state looking at different counties’ method for assessing property taxes.
In the end, the committee agreed that Mazzeo’s plan was the best fit for the county.
Under Mazzeo’s plan, the 17 current tax assessors would be eliminated in the first three years of the bill, replacing them with a county assessor and deputies. The county assessor would be appointed by the county executive.
All municipalities that have not undergone a revaluation of property taxes in the past five years would be required to undergo one in the first three years of the law. The county would pay for the revaluations up front and be reimbursed by the state over three years through the SHARE Program.
Revaluations for the remaining municipalities would cost the county about $8.2 million, according to a legislative fiscal estimate produced by state’s office of legislative services last year.
The SHARE Program that is responsible for funding the Mazzeo plan, however, has not been funded by the state since 2010, the fiscal estimate stated. This is at the heart of the issue as to why county officials can’t support the bill in its current form.
“We would probably have a better chance getting money for this out of the new space program President (Donald) Trump is proposing,” Levinson said. “Show us a viable funding source for this, prove to us that we will be refunded, and then we will support it.”
McCullough said he still believes this is the right plan moving forward if the funding can be guaranteed.
“It’s really just in limbo right now… no one is really moving on it,” McCullough said. “It’s really disappointing to me because I’ve been saying for 30 years the county should collect and assess property taxes. Consolidation of government is good whenever it is feasible, and I still believe this is something that should be done.”
Meanwhile, the amount of property tax appeals across Atlantic County continues to pile up.
In 2017, county residents filed 9,366 tax appeals on their properties, an increase of about 200 appeals over 2016.
About 3,600 of those appeals were settled between the Board of Taxation and the property owner, and 850 properties were kept at the same amount, according to previous press reports.
More than half of the appeals came from Atlantic City.
But Atlantic City is not the only municipality dealing with a high number of appeals.
Pleasantville and Folsom, for example, have been recently ordered by the state to conduct a revaluation.
Atlantic City also has been ordered to do a revaluation.
These costs must be paid for by each town.
Tweedle said Pleasantville will conduct a revaluation of property taxes, but would still like to see the system move to a county-wide program in the future.
“I’m honored to have served on the committee with Mayor McCullough and Mayor Armstrong,” Tweedle said. “We put a lot of work into this, and it is something that could really benefit people living here if we can get support for it in the future.”
