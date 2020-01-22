MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Sheriff Eric Scheffler announced his bid for re-election Tuesday afternoon.
“I am committed to continuing our efforts to bring the community and law enforcement closer together through relationships. I have faith in creating positive and productive interactions and collaborations that I believe will build mutual trust and confidence in each other,” Scheffler said in a news release. “The result will be an improved quality of life and enhanced feeling of safety for residents and visitors of Atlantic County, with increased efficiency and effectiveness with regard to our service to the community.”
Scheffler, a Northfield resident who retired as a lieutenant with the Atlantic City Police Department, was voted into the office in the November 2017 general election, defeating Somers Point Mayor Jack Glasser. Scheffler’s goals then were to reform the Sheriff’s Office so it runs more efficiently, while pushing a social platform that deals with mental health and addiction and how that affects all corners of the county.
His vision moving forward, Scheffler said in the release, was to improve the safety and quality of life in the county through community engagement, professional development and promoting resiliency programs focused on community wellness.
So far, he’s started several initiatives through reallocation of resources and utilizing technology to maximize efficiency, saving taxpayer money while expanding services, he said. A budgetary analysis found additional savings for the county.
His accomplishments include the Hope One Project and Mobile One Outreach Initiative as well as a grant partnership with Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine for overdose prevention training for first responders and support for veterans experiencing issues through community outreach.
Scheffler started Hope One, a project that goes in to communities and neighborhoods in an attempt to link people suffering from a substance-use disorder with treatment options and other services, in August 2018.
In its first year, the Hope One program referred 352 clients into treatment, trained 253 people to use naloxone, giving a free kit to each trainee, and provided 54 people with the identification needed to get into treatment, according to previous reports.
Scheffler called it “one of the most highly successful community outreach initiatives in Atlantic County history.”
He’s also implemented new training programs for his staff to include tactical first aid, active shooter and enhanced emergency response protocols for the courts by creating a special response team, according to the release. He’s given over 100 lectures, teaching civilians how to become their own first responder.
He’s also increased the number of school resource officers from one to six throughout the county, according to the release.
“The enhanced presence not only serves as an added security measure, a physical deterrent and an increased feeling of safety for students and employees, it also allows the staff to conduct advanced training for these officers and creates opportunities to engage the student body,” Scheffler said. “These efforts will further produce trusting relationships between officers and the school community as a whole and facilitate long-lasting school community relations for future generations.”
He’s also mandated a wellness program based on human resilience strategies, according to the release, to address healthy coping skills for law enforcement and everyday life.
