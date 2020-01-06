MAYS LANDING — Six new officers were sworn in to the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Friday, according to Undersheriff Mike Petuskey.
The new employees are replacements for officers who retired or switched agencies last year.
One of the officers, Victoria Albo, 24, of Galloway, will start work immediately because she is PTC (Police Training Commission) certified, Petuskey said. The others will take part in the 22nd Class at the Atlantic County Police Academy, Petuskey said.
