Sheriff's Office New Hires

Pictured from left to right:  Officer Mario Scottodivetta, age 25 from Hammonton, Officer Alexis Gibson, age 25 from Absecon, Officer Victoria Albo, age 24 from Galloway, Investigator Bryan Martyn, age 18 from Estelle Manor, Sheriff Eric Scheffler, Investigator Thomas Reilly, age 22 from Egg Harbor Township and Officer Elissa Vasquez-Croce, age 27 from Brigantine.

 ATLANTIC COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MAYS LANDING — Six new officers were sworn in to the Atlantic County Sheriff's Office Friday, according to Undersheriff Mike Petuskey.

The new employees are replacements for officers who retired or switched agencies last year.

One of the officers, Victoria Albo, 24, of Galloway, will start work immediately because she is PTC (Police Training Commission) certified, Petuskey said. The others will take part in the 22nd Class at the Atlantic County Police Academy, Petuskey said. 

