On Wednesday, the Canadian Snowbirds and the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will soar over Atlantic County for the 16th annual Thunder Over the Boardwalk Airshow.
In the near future, the county will have a new aviation industry unique in the state.
Nearly three years after the county received a 112-page report from AngelouEconomics laying out a strategy to revitalize and diversify the area, tangible results in the form of a new aviation industry are taking shape in the area surrounding Atlantic City International Airport.
An aviation industry would bring in more high-paying jobs and raise the average wage in Atlantic County, which for decades has lagged behind the state average.
The first building of the National Aviation Research and Technology Park, or NARTP, formerly known as the Stockton Aviation Research and Technology Park, located in Egg Harbor Township, will be completed by October and feature 66,000 square feet of research space, a Federal Aviation Administration laboratory, classrooms, a large conference room — called the Thunder Room — and a rooftop lounge, among other modern amenities.
The building is the first example of what county officials hope will be an entire aviation industry around the airport that will include a seven-building research technology park, an air cargo operation, and an aviation maintenance and repair academy and company.
“There is a long, tangled history with the tech park, and that drove the industry to be very skeptical of it,” said John Wiley, co-senior operating officer of the NARTP. “But (potential tenants) have become much more interested now that they have seen this building and have seen the opportunities Atlantic County has for this new industry.”
The county is expected to announce new tenants for the building in the coming weeks, according to Lauren Moore, executive director of the Atlantic County Economic Alliance.
Once the tenants are announced, officials hope it will create a domino effect that will result in plans for the next buildings taking shape.
John Lamey, executive director of the Atlantic City Improvement Authority, which owns and paid for the first building, said they had tenants in as recently as last week touring and planning which parts of the building they want to fill.
“Tenants can take the space and set it up the way they want,” Lamey said. “We have floors that are raised 18 inches so wires can easily run underneath, there is a loading dock out back and a freight elevator for companies to bring their servers in, and there is about 22,000 square feet on the second and third floor that is just open.”
One way to sweeten the pot for prospective companies is tax incentives. The federal government has designated the area around the Atlantic City airport an Opportunity Zone, which aims to help reinvigorate low-income communities through investment.
Now, the county is waiting on a bill to be signed by Gov. Phil Murphy to create state incentives in the same area.
But even if Murphy doesn’t sign the bill, it won’t be a dealbreaker for prospective tenants, Wiley said.
“Those incentives can be used by major companies but are mainly important for small and midsize businesses,” Wiley said. “Major companies control the market on their own. They can go to the governor and get packages they want. A good example of that is what Amazon is doing with its second headquarters.”
Howard Kyle, chief of staff to Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson, said the county is close to securing a deal with the New Jersey Institute of Technology to take over research operations at the park.
Stockton University will still be involved with initiatives at the park despite the name change.
“Nothing has changed for Stockton other than the name. They are still a critical part to this,” Kyle said.
The buildings at the tech park will complement other initiatives at the airport.
In October, Atlantic County announced it is partnering with Atlantic Cape Community College to create an aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul training institute at the airport that will train students to fix planes for small and major airlines around the country.
The program and curriculum are being developed and will include an FAA certification for students.
“This training can be transferable to other industries already in the county,” Moore said. “It can be used to work in wind energy, fix locomotive equipment, and work with rides and amusement equipment that you see on the boardwalk.”
Graduates of the maintenance academy can then theoretically work for the planned aviation maintenance and repair operation or the air cargo operation, both of which will also be located at the airport.
“We’re making ACY the airport of the future,” Wiley said. “If you want to look at what airports will look like in 2040, come visit ACY in 2020.”
