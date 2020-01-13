Republican James Curcio, 59, of Hammonton, announced Monday he will seek a third term as Atlantic County Surrogate.
He was elected in 2010, and re-elected in 2015.
In his second term, Curcio said he oversaw a complete upgrade of the software systems in the Surrogate’s Court, and expanded public outreach on basic estate planning, probate, and guardianships.
A lifelong resident of Hammonton, Curcio said he is a 1982 graduate of Rutgers University and a 1985 graduate of the law school at William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he was a member of the Law Review.
He practiced law in Philadelphia firms before starting the firm of Curcio & Curcio in Hammonton in 1989, where he practiced law for the 21 years.
Curcio served 16 years as an Atlantic County freeholder, and was elected six times to that office. He was Vice Chair for two years and was named Chairman of the Freeholder Board in 2009 and 2010.
In 2017, Curcio was selected by his peers as Surrogate Section Chief for the New Jersey Constitutional Officers Association.
Curcio lives in Hammonton with wife Jessica. They have four sons ages 15 to 25.
