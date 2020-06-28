An Atlantic County tax preparer was arrested for allegedly using false information to increase her clients' tax refunds and filing her own false returns, according to U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito.
Michele Griffin, 40, of Galloway Township, is charged with 19 counts of aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney District of New Jersey.
According to the indictment, Griffin allegedly prepared fraudulent tax returns for her clients by falsifying their education expenses, dependent car expenses, business income, dependent information and unemployment income. She also included false education expenses on her own returns.
The false information provided allowed Griffin and her clients to request higher tax credits and higher refunds.
Griffin allegedly prepared 10 false returns for six clients for tax years 2013 through 2016, and three for herself for years 2013 through 2015.
Each charge carries a maximum of three years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Griffin was arraigned Friday by video conference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Schneider.
