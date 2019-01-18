ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County will be under another Code Blue alert, intended to assist municipalities in protecting vulnerable citizens during cold weather, from Sunday through Tuesday as authorities prepare for frigid temperatures.
Those who are homeless, or in poorly insulated settings, may visit designated warming shelters with additional beds.
The National Weather Service expects a low of 12 degrees Sunday night in Atlantic City. Code Blue alerts are released when temperatures are lower than 25 degrees without precipitation or 32 degrees with precipitation, or wind-chill temperatures reach zero degrees or less for more than two hours.
Authorities urge residents to report life-threatening emergencies to 911, and non-life threatening emergencies to their local municipal office of emergency management, the phone numbers for which are here.
