MAYS LANDING — The Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office this week unveiled its Hope One Mobile Recovery Unit to help promote substance abuse and mental health awareness.
Sheriff Eric Scheffler hosted the unveiling Thursday at the Atlantic County Criminal Justice Complex with also included state Sen. Chris Brown, R-2nd, and Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation Chairman William Mazur of Acadia Healthcare.
The project is funded through contributions and donations received through the nonprofit Atlantic County Sheriff’s Foundation.
“We at the Sheriff’s Foundation know that addiction and mental health issues affect us all regardless of our socio-economic status. We want Atlantic County residents to know that we are here to connect them with services. They are not alone in this battle. I am so fortunate to have this incredible support system across the board and blessed to have such amazing partners in this project,” Sheffler said.
Since the inception of the program 10 individuals have already received assistance, the sheriff’s office reported, with one person who requested treatment just after the unveiling.
According to the sheriff’s office, that person was immediately connected with services and arrangements are being coordinated for the transportation of that client to a residential treatment center.
“This case is a perfect illustration of the power of this network and how we can touch lives…even if it’s one person at a time,” Scheffler said.
