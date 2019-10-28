ESTELL MANOR — The Atlantic County Veterans Museum will extend its normal hours of operation in observance of Veterans Day.
The museum will be open Monday, Nov. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., allowing the public to see military artifacts from the Revolutionary War through modern day.
The museum's collection features personal donations from Atlantic County veterans and their families at the historic Daniel Estell House, according to a release from the county.
The building was built in 1832 and was the former home of Rebecca Estell Bourgeois Winston, the first mayor of Estell Manor and the first female mayor in New Jersey. The building was purchased by the county in 1993 and rehabilitated for the local history museum.
Also, at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6, local scout troops will place flags on the grave sites of fallen veterans and their spouses at the Atlantic County Veterans Cemetery ahead of the Veterans Day holiday. Every year, the scouts place the flags at the cemetery on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Veterans Day to receive their Atlantic County Patriotism patch.
The Veterans Museum's normal hours of operations are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m., to 4 p.m.