For the fourth year, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs this weekend as a part of the annual "Clear the Shelters" day.
From 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, the county shelter in Pleasantville will allow those interested to meet the available animals and apply for adoptions with no fee.
According to a new release, last year's event resulted in 97 successful adoptions.
Regular adoption fees range from $85 for cats and kittens and $110 for dogs and puppies, which includes vaccinations, diagnostic testing, micro-chipping and spay or neutering. Dogs adopted from the shelter are also given free obedience training.
For more information, contact the Atlantic County Animal Shelter at 609-485-2345.
