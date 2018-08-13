For the fourth year, the Atlantic County Animal Shelter will waive adoption fees for cats and dogs this weekend as a part of the annual "Clear the Shelters" day.

From 12-4 p.m. on Saturday, the county shelter in Pleasantville will allow those interested to meet the available animals and apply for adoptions with no fee.

According to a new release, last year's event resulted in 97 successful adoptions.

Regular adoption fees range from $85 for cats and kittens and $110 for dogs and puppies, which includes vaccinations, diagnostic testing, micro-chipping and spay or neutering. Dogs adopted from the shelter are also given free obedience training. 

For more information, contact the Atlantic County Animal Shelter at 609-485-2345.

Contact: 609-272-7286

LCarroll@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPress_LC

Graduate of Quinnipiac University. Previously worked as a freelance reporter in suburban Philadelphia and news/talk radio producer.

