After a successful live-streamed Atlantic County freeholders meeting Tuesday, the board is now shooting for an all-virtual meeting to avoid personal contact while keeping government active.
"We have figured out a way to have all the freeholders attend remotely so can have the meetings, move government forward and nobody is in same room," Atlantic County Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica said Thursday.
He said the county IT Department is working on ways to equip freeholders' laptops or tablets with the needed software, while also protecting the security of the county computer system.
"As long as they can put in the (protections) so it doesn't compromise our servers, then we're never going to meet again in same room until this thing is over," Formica said.
Members of the public would still participate through the live stream, he said.
Freeholder Caren Fitzpatrick had requested that board meetings be postponed, in the wake of the county announcing its first cases of COVID-19.
"The Assembly passed Monday, and the Senate will vote on today (Thursday), legislation extending the deadline for municipal budgets," Fitzpatrick wrote to Freeholder Chairman Frank Formica Thursday. "If passed, I suggest the Freeholders follow the governor's 'shelter at home' order and postpone meetings for a couple of weeks."
The county's $219.5 million budget is due for its public meeting at the freeholders' next meeting March 24.
"It isn't the budget I'm worried about. It's just we have contracts that have to be executed for buying medicine (and other necessities)," Formica said. "You can't just postpone meetings."
At its Tuesday meeting, the freeholders debuted live-streaming of the meeting, and took questions and comments from residents who watched from home. Even so, with only freeholders and county staff in the room, people were closer than the recommended distance of 6 feet from each other.
Formica said the trial run went so smoothly, other counties and municipalities have contacted the board for advice on how to do the same.
"We've been very lucky to have such a proactive IT Department," Formica said.
Atlantic County Government Closings and Service Adjustments
_All county parks remain open with the exception of Lake Lenape West, however, park facilities such as the Nature Center, Boathouse, Catering Hall and Veterans Museum are now closed to the public. Visitors may still enter the parks and restrooms will be open.
_Those in need of services from the Veterans Cemetery Office are advised to call for an appointment to (609) 909-5859.
_Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township also remains open to the public.
_The Atlantic County Senior Centers have been closed to the public but registered congregate meal recipients are being accommodated.
_County transportation services are available to eligible residents with a reservation for shopping, dialysis and essential medical appointments. Call 609-645-5910.
_The Shoreview Building in Northfield, which houses the Division of Intergenerational Services, is now closed to the public. Residents may call 1-888-426-9243 for information and assistance.
_The Veterans Services Office in Northfield is closed to the public but is available by phone at (609) 677-5700 and is using a drop box outside its front door for those who need to submit paperwork.
_The Workforce Development Board and the One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville are closed but will continue to provide services online and by phone. Those who need to apply for unemployment benefits may do so at www.myunemployment.nj.gov or by calling (856) 507-2340.
_Atlantic County Family Success Centers are closed but remain accessible as follows: Hammonton Family Success Center: 609-204-2334; New Day Family Success Center: 609-652-0230; Inland Family Success Center: 609-569-0376. Each site is also available on Facebook.
_The Atlantic County Animal Shelter is closed but residents can make appointments for adoption services and redemption of impounded strays at 609-485-2345.
_The Surrogate’s office located in the Civil Courthouse in Atlantic City has been closed. The office on Main Street in Mays Landing will continue to conduct business by appointment. Call 609-645-5800.
_Public access to the County Clerk’s offices in Atlantic City and Mays Landing has been temporarily suspended. While staff cannot process passport applications at this time, they will continue to provide all other services. Residents can submit documents by mail, online and via a secured drop box. Call 609-625-4011.
_Public access to the Superintendent of Elections/Commissioner of Registration offices in Atlantic City and Mays Landing has been temporarily suspended. Staff will continue to process Voter Registration Forms/Updates, as well as Affiliation Forms and other correspondence. Residents can submit documents by mail, online and via a secured drop box located at the Historic Courthouse on Main Street in Mays Landing. Call 609-645-5882 for more information.
_The Board of Taxation office in Mays Landing is closed to the public but staff is available by phone to 609-645-5820 and a drop box is available for document submissions. Tax appeals can be also be filed by mail as long as they are received no later than 4:30 p.m. on April 1 for all towns except Atlantic City and Pleasantville who have a May 1 deadline due to reevaluations.
_The county previously reported that visitors to the Meadowview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Northfield and the Justice Facility in Mays Landing are prohibited until further notice.
_ The nine branches of the Atlantic County Library System are closed. Patrons who have borrowed materials may hold onto them until the libraries reopen. All materials will be auto-renewed through April 15. Many services are accessible online. Visit www.atlanticlibrary.org to learn more.
_All in-person interviews and face-to-face business for the Department of Family & Community Development is temporarily suspended. Visitors may call 609-348-3001 for assistance.
For information and updates, please visit the county web site at www.aclink.org.
