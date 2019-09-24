WEYMOUTH TOWNSHIP — The Atlantic County Board of Chosen Freeholders will hear an update on the condition of the Lake Lenape dam at its meeting 4 p.m. Tuesday.
The meeting will be held in the Weymouth Township Municipal Building, 45 South Jersey Ave., in Dorothy.
County Administrator Gerald DelRosso will provide information about the dam’s conditions and plans to improve it.
Among many other items for discussion on the agenda are a $2.9 million bid contract with H4 Enterprises LLC for site work, a cemetery expansion columbarium (a storage place for cinerary urns) and a toilet room building at the Estell Manor Park.
