Aseemblymen Vince Mazzeo and John Armato, D-Atlantic, have major concerns about casino relief legislation introduced Monday by leading Democrats, saying the bills will divert funds from programs needed by the community.
The bills, designed to help casinos survive the COVID-19 crisis, would give casinos temporary relief from a variety of taxes and fees, and state loans to cover their May and August payment-in-lieu-of-property-taxes (PILOT) payments to Atlantic City.
State President Steve Sweeney sponsored S2400 and S2398 in the Senate, and Senator Louis Greenwald, D-, sponsored A4031 and A4032 in the Assembly.
"The bills were sent to us as drafts. We were asked to get on board and we expressed out concerns," said Mazzeo and Armato Chief of Staff Charity Jefferies. "We were not given a chance to process any fixes before they were introduced."
The funds for PILOT loans would come from the state’s Property Tax Relief Fund, according to the bills. The Assemblymen are concerned that taking money from the fund would harm tax programs like the Senior Freeze.
Other taxes and fees that would be waived or deferred currently fund the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, which would be given the ability to use other pots of money for bond payments.
"The concern is not that casinos don’t need a little help, but why is it coming at the expense of Atlantic City and Atlantic County taxpayers again?" said Jefferies. "We don’t know what help they need. Casinos don’t have facts and figures. Why are we rushing?"
She said the assemblymen have major concerns about the bills will do to the city and county budgets and programs that run from some of the fees.
The PILOT loan bill gives casinos three years to repay the amount in full without interest, or face a 10% penalty. If not repaid in full within another 60 days, the Casino Control Commission must deem the owner or licensee disqualified to hold a casino license; and the Division of Gaming Enforcement must suspend the operation certificate for the property and order it shut down.
The bill also allows the commission to place the property under an appointed conservator if it remains shut more than 120 days.
This second bill defers some licensing and other fees while casinos remain closed due to COVID-19, and for six months after reopening. The casinos would have 12 months to repay the amounts deferred.
Some fees, like the annual license fee of $500 imposed on each slot machine, would be entirely waived from July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, according to the bill.
No Internet gaming license or permit fees would be deferred or waived, under the bill.
The bill also waives, for 24 months after reopening, payment to the state of $3 per day per parking space in a casino parking garage; and waives certain hotel room fees related to casino gaming for the remainder of calendar year 2020.
The fee of $3 per day on each hotel room in a casino hotel facility that is occupied by a guest, and the fee of $2 per day on each occupied room in a casino hotel and fee of $1 per day fee on each occupied room in a non-casino hotel in Atlantic City, would be waived for the remainder of calendar year 2020.
The fees will again be due starting January 1, 2021.
This bill also reduces the casino gross revenue tax and investment alternative tax for 24 months after reopening.
Under current law, casinos are required to pay an 8% tax on gross revenues, plus a 1.25% investment alternative tax for reinvestment by the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, on gross revenues generated from gaming at their brick-and-mortar properties.
For each month:
_ gross revenues are less than 25% of the gross revenues for the same month prior to March 1, 2020, the gross revenues tax and investment alternative tax obligations would be zero.
_ gross revenues are at least 25% and not more than 49% of the gross revenues for the same calendar month immediately prior to March 1, 2020, the gross revenues tax and investment alternative tax obligations would be 25% of normal;
_ gross revenues are at least 50% and not more than 74% of the gross revenues for the same calendar month immediately prior to March 1, 2020, the gross revenues tax and investment alternative tax obligations would be 50% of normal; and
_ gross revenues are at least 75% and not more than 99% of the gross revenues for the same calendar month immediately prior to March 1, 2020, the gross revenues tax and investment alternative tax obligations would be 75% of normal.
The full tax obligations would be due for each month gross revenues are 100% or more of the gross revenues for the same month immediately prior to March 1, 2020.
This bill does not impact any casino licensee’s tax liabilities on gross revenues realized from casino simulcasting, internet gaming, or sports wagering.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
