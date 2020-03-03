NORTHFIELD — Atlantic County freeholders passed a resolution Tuesday night deeming their piece of New Jersey a "Second Amendment/Lawful Gun Owner County."
The vote 6-2 vote was greeted by loud applause by supporters in the crowd of about 100 people who attended -- about half of the audience. The other half were opponents, who reacted with groans and words of disbelief.
"You will have blood on your hands," said one audience member as the last freeholder voted.
Cape May, Salem and several other New Jersey counties have passed similar resolutions, as have many municipalities throughout the state and nation. Some have used the term 'Second Amendment Sanctuary," but the Atlantic county resolution purposely avoided the word 'sanctuary,' said Democratic Freeholder Ernest Coursey, who chairs the Public Safety Committee which drafted the resolution.
The resolution says that the freeholder board "hereby upholds the Second Amendment Rights of the citizens of the County of Atlantic and hereby declares its intent to oppose unconstitutional restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms, and shall not endorse those restrictions deemed unconstitutional."
Supporters call the resolution a message to Trenton legislators that lawful gun owners have had enough of restrictive gun laws; and opponents said it will create confusion among residents and visitors who may wrongly believe gun laws will not be upheld here.
Janet Younghans, of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, read a Feb. 28 letter to county prosecutors from state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal, objecting to aspects of such resolutions.
"It goes without saying that local and county officials are free to express their views on state and federal policies," Gurbir's letter said. "What they may not do, however, is prevent law enforcement from enforcing validly enacted and generally applicable statutes."
Gurbir said his main concern is "that these so-called 'sanctuary' resolutions will confuse otherwise law-abiding residents, who may incorrectly believe that they no longer have to comply with firearm safety laws ... with potentially deadly consequences."
The vote came after residents on each side made their strong feelings clear during a two-hour public debate.
It also came after about an hour of the freeholders going through the rest of their regular agenda, keeping the crowd packed tightly into the small meeting room and spilling out into hallways around it.
Voting against were Democrats Ashley Bennett and Caren Fitzpatrick. In favor were Democrat Coursey and Republicans John Risley, Amy Gatto, James Bertino, Maureen Kern, and Chairman Frank Formica.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
