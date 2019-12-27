AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has enacted a temporary restriction to visitors under 14 years old to certain locations to protect patients during respiratory syncytial virus and flu seasons, according to a press release.
During the temporary restriction, visitors under 14 years of age may not visit the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth at the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) Mainland Campus, Pomona —including Labor and Delivery, Maternal Newborn, Maternal Fetal Medicine, and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit — the Stanley M. Grossman Pediatric Center at the Atlantic City Campus, and the Cancer Care Institute, both Egg Harbor Township and Cape May Court House locations.
“Siblings of our hospitalized pediatric patients might seem well when their brothers or sisters are admitted to the hospital,” said Susan Mah, M.D., medical director, pediatrics, CHOP Care Network at AtlantiCare. “However, they sometimes develop flu and other respiratory illnesses shortly after their sibling is hospitalized. It is for their protection and that of all of our patients, visitors, staff and providers that we have implemented this temporary restriction.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.