breaking

AtlantiCare patient tests positive for COVID-19

AtlantiCare
Craig Matthews / Staff photographer

A patient at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Mainland Campus, has tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Friday.

Additional details about the patient were not available, hospital spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said, citing patient confidentiality.

“AtlantiCare continues to take all necessary precautions to reduce the spread of the virus and ensure the safety of our patients and their families, our staff and providers, and our community,” Tornetta said. “This includes following the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the New Jersey Department of Health (NJDOH) in caring for patients.

There have been a total of 742 cases of COVID-19 identified throughout the state and nine people have died, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday during a news briefing.

Source: State of New Jersey Department of Health

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, health officials have said.

Tornetta asked that members of the community reach out to their primary care provider, pediatrician or urgent care provider for direction before visiting any medical setting for symptoms of flu, flu-like illnesses or suspected coronavirus.

