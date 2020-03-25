AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center has set up a temporary triage tent outside the Satellite Emergency Department at its Health Park in Hammonton, the company announced Tuesday.
AtlantiCare set up similar tents on its Mainland and Atlantic City campuses March 14.
Like those two, the Hammonton tent would only be used if the hospital saw an "increase in patients as a result of the flu or other illnesses in an epidemic or pandemic situation," said Thomas Brabson, D.O. and chairman of Emergency Services at AtlantiCare.
The City and Mainland tents have yet to be used.
