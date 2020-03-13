AtlantiCare setting up triage tents outside Atlantic City, Mainland campuses

AtlantiCare said Friday it will set up temporary triage tents Saturday outside its Atlantic City and Mainland hospitals.
Should the facilities see an increase in patients, the tents would screen patients with flu-like symptoms, the company said in a news release.
"If we determine in this screening that patients need further treatment or evaluation, we would send them to the emergency department," AtlantiCare said.
Tents will be in the Emergency Department provider parking spaces at the Mainland Campus in Galloway Township and the outside Emergency Department entrance at the City Campus in Atlantic City.
The mayor of Jersey City said Friday morning that the city has their first positive case of COVID-19.
A 41-year-old woman who lives in downtown area of the city got the results after testing with her private physician, Mayor Steven Fulop said in a post to his Twitter account.
“We will be providing more information and support as it becomes available but we wanted to make sure people are aware and not allow rumors to spread,” he said.
The state Education Department says 207 of the state's more than 600 school districts have closures. Most are for teacher training, but a handful are because of confirmed or possible exposure to the corona virus.
Nine schools have had possible exposure to the virus, according to a department tally. Three have had closed because of the exposure to someone who had the virus. One school district closed because a student had tested positive.
Cardinal Joseph Tobin, the archbishop of Newark, said the Roman Catholic Church there is freeing people from the religious obligation to attend Mass until further notice. The archdiocese's schools will also be closed until March 20, the cardinal said.
Churches will remain open, and Mass will continue to take place, however, he added.
He also said weddings, baptisms and funerals will still take place but urged people to limit the number of people attending.
Holy Spirit High School has canceled all sports and activities for the foreseeable future because of the COVID-19 virus.
The Spartans were scheduled to meet Egg Harbor Township in a baseball scrimmage Friday afternoon.
“It’s not a decision that’s taken lightly,” Spirit athletic director and baseball coach Steve Normane said. “We’re taking all the precautions necessary and gathering all the information we can. At this point, we feel competing against other teams and organizing in groups for practices and training is not the way to go.”
Normane said the Spartans administration will continue to monitor the situation.
“We’re going to listen and see what comes down the pike, Normane said. “This is a situation that’s what bigger than us. Since we don’t have all the information, we’re playing it safe for the safety of our kids.”
State courts have suspended all new jury trials until further notice, according to a news release from the judiciary.
Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced Thursday that the suspension was put into effect to help minimize community exposure to COVID-19.
“Effective immediately, the Judiciary is suspending jury service for new trials,” Rabner said. “While jury trials are a critical component of our justice system, this extraordinary step is necessary to protect the health and safety of the community. At the same time, we will make every effort to keep our court system running in the face of this health crisis.”
The judiciary has been preparing for a potential move to virtual and telephonic proceeding sfor all non-jury matters.
While Pennsylvania's Valley Forge Casino Resort closed Friday due to fears of the spread of COVID-19.
The resort, located in King of Prussia, closed at 6 a.m. and will remain closed until March 27, according to the company's website.
There have been no reported cases at the property.
A Cape May County task force, established to help coordinate efforts to monitor and contain the spread of COVID-19, has implemented a number of measures, county officials said in a news release Friday.
Among the steps taken have been restricting visitors from the county’s Crest Haven Nursing Home; banning travel outside the county for county employees; restricting county employees from attending public meetings; closing all county senior centers effective Monday; canceling all Election Board polling classes; canceling events scheduled at all branches of the Cape May County Library; and confining U.S. Coast Guard recruits to base, canceling graduation ceremonies.
The Cape May County Park & Zoo and county libraries will remain open, although the zoo’s exhibits will be closed to visitors.
The Cape May County Coronavirus Task Force includes officials from Cape May County and local government, U.S. Coast Guard, Cape Regional Medical Center, emergency medical services, emergency management officials, long-term care and the superintendent of Cape May County schools.
Officials at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center on Thursday implemented new restrictions on visitors after seeing an increase in “worried well” patients in urgent care centers and emergency departments.
Hospital administrators urged members of the community to call their primary care provider or pediatrician before trying to get care in any medical setting for themselves or their children for symptoms of flu, flu-like illnesses, coronaviruses and other respiratory illnesses, according to a news release from the hospital.
Shore Medical Center in Somers Point announced it is working closely with the New Jersey Department of Health but that it is not a specimen collection site, a hospital spokesperson said. Shore Physician's Groups's primary offices are also not offering testing nor collecting samples. Individuals with symptoms that would ordinarily lead them to a 911 call or an emergency room visit should still do so. If an individual is experiencing symptoms related to the coronavirus they are encouraged to contact their primary provider for guidance.
There are now 29 presumptive positive cases in the state; no cases have been identified in Atlantic and Cape May counties.
There has only been one death in the state - 69-year-old John Brennan, of Little Ferry, Bergen County, died Tuesday.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The hospital has enhanced its flu and virus season visitor restrictions, including limiting the number of people who can visit an individual patient to two at a time; limiting the number of visitors to emergency room patients to one at a time; and limiting the number of people who visit patients who are in isolation because of any illness to one in a 24-hour period, according to the release.
In addition, they are restricting anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms, including fever, coughing, sneezing, runny nose and/or trouble breathing; has recently travelled to areas with high coronavirus activity as listed in the CDC’s travel alerts; has had contact with individuals confirmed or determined to be a “person under investigation” for coronavirus; and is under 14-years-old.
“It is critically important that as members of the community, we all follow the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and New Jersey Department of Health for preventing spread of coronavirus,” said Manish Trivedi, M.D., director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at AtlantiCare. “Your healthcare provider can give you direction about whether to seek care in a medical setting or to stay home to have supportive care.”
Currently, the hospital is not testing patients “in a widespread manner” for coronavirus, according to the release.
“Having the right care in the right setting – which could include not going to a healthcare facility – will help to protect yourself, other patients, and healthcare providers,” Trivedi said. “Taking this precaution and following all precautions for preventing the spread of coronavirus and other illnesses will also ensure healthcare workers are available to provide timely, direct care for ill patients.”
Administrators also urged the community to follow good respiratory hygiene practices, including:
- Cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve, not your hands.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water. Use 60% or higher alcohol-based hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.
- Stay home if you are sick, other than to seek care when your healthcare provider directs you to do so.
- Avoid sick people.
- Follow CDC guidelines for travel.
For more information, visit www.atlanticare.org/coronavirus/. Members of the community seeking a primary care, specialty care, or pediatric provider can call the AtlantiCare Access Center at 1-888-569-1000. Those experiencing a medical emergency should dial 911.
State officials have scheduled a 2 p.m. Friday briefing for the public as cases of COVID-19 continue to climb across the area.
Appearing for the briefing will be Gov. Phil Murphy, Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver, Department of Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, State Epidemiologist Dr. Christina Tan, Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Chris Neuwirth, State Police Superintendent Colonel Patrick Callahan, Department of Education Commissioner Dr. Lamont Repollet and St. Joseph's Health President & CEO and President of the New Jersey Hospital Association Kevin J. Slavin.
COVID-19 concerns force the cancellation of Atlantic City and North Wildwood St. Patrick's Day parades
Gov. Murphy recommends canceling all events of 250 or more people
Governor Phil Murphy Thursday recommended that all events of 250 or more people in New Jersey — including concerts, parades and sporting events — be cancelled to "flatten the curve" of COVID-19 cases.
For all events still being held, Murphy said, state officials encourage attendees to practice common sense hygiene, like washing hands routinely. They also suggest that people who do not feel well stay home, and that everyone try to maintain a six-foot distance from others.
“Our frontline efforts right now must be to aggressively mitigate the potential for exposure and further spread. We are taking this step because social distancing works," Murphy said in the statement. "It is our best chance to ‘flatten the curve’ and mitigate the chance of rapid spread, so we can respond to this public health emergency in an even more focused manner.”
Atlantic City St. Patrick's Day Parade
Mayor Marty Small Sr. announced this afternoon that the Parade, scheduled for Saturday at 1 p.m., has been cancelled.
'Guys and Dolls' at Holy Spirit High School
Due to rising concerns around COVID-19, Holy Spirit has decided to cancel/postpone a dress rehearsal scheduled for Sunday.
The school will update if it reschedules the event.
Somers Point non-school-related activities
Somers Point School District is limiting after-hours usage to school-sponsored activities only until further notice, effective immediately. This includes Coach Woody’s Saturday Basketball Camp.
Margaret Mace School afterschool activities
Margaret Mace School in North Wildwood has postponed sporting events and large afterschool events until further notice. This includes Thursday's volleyball game against St. Mary's of Vineland.
Stockton University events
The following previously announced public events at Stockton University have been canceled:
• March 14: Pinelands Short Course at Galloway campus
• March 14: Aunt Mary Pat at Dante Hall in Atlantic City
• March 15: Lines on the Pines at the Galloway campus
• March 22: Bay Atlantic Symphony at the Performing Arts Center
• March 24: Cape Atlantic Regional College Fair
• March 27: The Byrne Brothers at the Performing Arts Center
• March 28: Pirates of Penzance at the Performing Arts Center
• April 2: Stockton Chamber Players at the Performing Arts Center
• April 3: Think Pink Floyd at the Performing Arts Center
• All Spring Break athletic field trips
Adam Sandler at Hard Rock
Adam Sandler's March 14 show at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City has been postponed. No new date is listed on the venue's website.
Avalon’s Shop-A-Holics event
Originally scheduled for March 12-14 at The Princeton and The Whitebrier in Avalon, the “Avalon Shop-A-Holics Weekend” has been canceled due to the spread of COVID-19. It will not be rescheduled.
Air Force Band Concert in Ocean City
The current tour of the brass ensemble of the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band, including a free show that had been scheduled for March 15 at the Ocean City Music Pier, has been canceled. The city hopes to reschedule the performance at a later date.
Lines on the Pines
The event was scheduled for Sunday at Stockton University.
Reception for HERstory exhibit at Noyes Arts Garage
The reception for the African American Heritage Museum of Southern NJ exhibit, entitled Talking About HERstory, which focuses on dozens of African American South Jersey women, has been postponed from Friday to 1 to 2 p.m. April 11 in the Noyes Arts Garage of Stockton University, 2200 Fairmount Ave., Atlantic City.
United States Air Force Heritage Brass Concert postponed
The free concert of the United States Air Force Heritage Brass of the USAF Heritage of American Band, originally scheduled for Saturday, March 14, at the Landis Theater in Vineland, has been postponed. They will reschedule all of the band's New Jersey concert dates, and further information will be forthcoming when that happens.
New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships
The New Jersey Special Olympics basketball championships scheduled to be played in the Wildwoods March 28-29 has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns
Cage Fury Fighting Championships at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Sea Isle City's St. Patrick's Day Parade is postponed
SEA ISLE CITY - The Shriner's Hospital benefit that was scheduled to take place on Friday at KIX-McNutley's on 63 Street has been postponed until April 17.
Sea Isle City's 2020 Saint Patrick's Day Parade, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, has been postponed until April 18.
Additional information about events taking place in Sea Isle City has been placed at visitsicnj.com
St. Patrick's Day Parade canceled in North Wildwood
NORTH WILDWOOD - The St. Patrick's Day celebration and parade, which was supposed to start at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at City Hall, has been canceled. Participants were to include VFW Color Guard, Vietnam Veterans of America, Irish Pipe Brigade, Emerald Society and Miss North Wildwood.
Fresh Start Church moves gathering from in-person to online
Fresh Start Church has moved all face-to-face gatherings online over concerns for the spread of COVID-19. Volunteer teams will not be meeting. Instead, they encouraged those who would attend to watch one of the four online gatherings they have planned for Sunday at 9:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Atlantic City Library postponed 'Maker's Day' event
The Atlantic City Library has postponed their March 21 "Maker's Day" event.
Cape May Point Planning Board meeting postponed
The Cape May Point Planning Board meeting scheduled for March 18 has been postponed, according to a news release from the board. The next regularly scheduled meeting is April 15.
Cape May police cancel comedy night
The Cape May Police Department have canceled comedy night.
98 Degrees show in Atlantic City postponed
The 98 Degrees show scheduled for April 18 at Caesars Atlantic City Hotel & Casino has been postponed to July 11.
Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo has been postponed
The Wildwoods Convention Center and the Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce has postponed The Wildwoods Spring Bridal Expo scheduled for this Sunday, March 15, to a date TBD.
Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting canceled
The Atlantic City Boardwalk Committee Meeting, scheduled for March 18, has been canceled. The next meeting is scheduled for April 8.
Avalon Library and History Center cancel programming
The Avalon Free Public Library and History Center has canceled all programming through April 10, according to a news release from the library. However, the library will remain open from patrons with normal hours of operation.
For updates, visit avalonfreelibrary.org.
Mission Point Church
Mission Point Church in Somers Point sent an email to parishioners Friday evening saying Sunday services on March 15 and March 22 have been canceled. The church also will not hold its junior and senior high youth group meetings on March 15 and 19. Also, its Mothers of Preschoolers ministry will not meet on March 17. For more information, go to the church's website at mymissionpoint.com.
