ATLANTIC CITY — The number of people in New Jersey who have died from drug overdoses is well documented.
What is less concrete is the number in recovery from active addiction, and those people want communities to know that recovery is possible with the right support, they said.
AtlantiCare, in partnership with other South Jersey prevention and treatment organizations, will host BoardWALK for Recovery event Sept. 15 in Atlantic City during National Recovery Month to celebrate and support those working to stay clean, sober and healthy.
“We and these partners focus on providing care and services so essential to those facing addiction and substance use disorder,” Samantha Kiley, executive director of the AtlantiCare Foundation, said in a statement.
The event will start at Kennedy Plaza on the Atlantic City Boardwalk with registration and entertainment from 8 to 9:30 a.m.
Selected speakers will then give remarks before the walk begins at 10 a.m., which will be a one-mile loop from the plaza to Hard Rock Casino and Hotel and back. Food and promotional and resource tables will be open to participants at their return from the walk.
The walk is free to all who register at atlanticare.org/boardwalkforrecovery. A $20 donation will get participants a walk T-shirt, and a $30 donation will get them a t-shirt and a Steel Pier wrist band.
The Hope One Atlantic County mobile recovery until will also be at the event to provide prevention, treatment and recovery resources and other services from 8 a.m. to noon.
Partner sponsors include Atlantic Prevention Resources, Behavioral Crossroads, The Hansen Foundation, John Brooks Recovery Center and Recovery Force of Atlantic County.
Money raised during the event will go toward community recovery support initiatives, including the launch of a community calendar of events for those in recovery.
To register and/or make a donation for the event, see atlanticare.org/event/boardwalk-for-recovery or call 609-407-2244.
For upcoming Hope One locations, see hopeoneac.com
