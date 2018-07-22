The coastal storm is over, but the rain is not. Low pressure in the Midwest and high pressure in the Atlantic will combine to create an “atmospheric river.” This will funnel right into South Jersey for the next week, bringing rounds of showers/storms for most of the next seven days.
We open Sunday with dry weather but a mostly cloudy sky. Winds will be blowing south-southeast for thousands of miles. That’s important, because that is how our “atmospheric river” is forming.
Atmospheric rivers transport water high in the sky, from the tropics to the mid-latitudes. Actually, they are the largest “rivers” in the world, moving more water than the Amazon in the form of water vapor. So, when one comes here, plan for soupy and stormy weather.
Back to Sunday, scattered showers and storms will develop after 10 a.m. Could you get time in at or by the water? Yes, but you may have to make a quick run for cover. Highs will be 80 to 85, feeling like 90.
You will want the air conditioner Sunday night. Lows will be at or just above 70, and it will be balmy. The storm activity will lessen and go away shortly after dark.
The river will keep flowing into the region for the rest of the week. Your phone app may show the storm icon everyday. However, there will be more drier times than not, and five days of washouts are not likely.
If you are a daily reader of the column, you know that Monday and Thursday were looking to be the wettest days. That still holds true. Expect Monday to be mostly cloudy and sticky, with storms around for more than half the day inland. The shore may wind up with more than half the day dry.
Tuesday and Wednesday should then be more dry than not. It is now looking like Tuesday will be the drier day than Wednesday. Regardless, I would not cancel outdoor plans at this time. We are taking hit-or-miss afternoon storms, at most.
The low pressure system will finally make a slow exit for the coast Thursday. Widespread showers or storms are anticipated, especially during the afternoon. Friday will then see a few leftover storms.
Highs throughout the week will be in the low to mid-80s. Again, though, fans and air conditioners will be needed, as it will feel like the 90s.
