ATLANTIC CITY—Forty-one floors high overlooking a busy summertime boardwalk, a pair of New Jersey's once endangered peregrine falcons found home, at least briefly.
The birds started nesting on the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino roof while construction was taking place at the building last year. The state installed an igloo hoping the peregrines would move in, but instead they've disappeared all together.
Zoologist Kathleen Clark is holding out hope for their reappearance in 2019. According to a DEP report released this month, the peregrine population increased last year as the species continues to rebound.
"We're hoping the pair shows up (at Hard Rock) this year," said Clark, principal zoologist with the Division of Fish and Wildlife. "I fully expected the pair would make the very short move... It was surprising."
The pair was living inside a broken light fixture next to a narrow, eight-inch ledge on top of the 41-story hotel.
They went undetected until a local bird watcher reported their presence. One ended up falling from the ledge and dying before the state placed a small igloo on the roof, meant to serve as a new, safer habitat.
They aren't the only peregrines to settle atop Atlantic City's towering casinos.
As the world's fastest bird, peregrines typically reside on cliffs and dive from high heights at up to 200 mph to catch prey below. Tall man-made structures, like casinos, make perfect habitats for falcons.
A bird was found incubating the former Trump Plaza last year, but the eggs were laid on the concrete roof and did not survive.
"That was not a good site for actual nesting," Clark said. "None of them ended up hatching."
At Harrah's, an adult peregrine with a young fledgling was sighted in 2018. Clark hopes to establish a nest at the site this year, as well as at the Golden Nugget, around where there was another recent sighting.
The birds usually maintain a one-mile territory, but that's reduced in cities. For peregrines, urban areas are typically less dangerous than cliffs, which are frequented by their predators, the large, great horned owls.
"They're looking for tall structures next to water," Clark said. "It's taken some time for more pairs to get established in Atlantic City."
The species was placed on the federal endangered species list in 1970 due to the effects of the pesticide DDT, which damaged the birds' eggs. Peregrines were removed from the list 25 years later and began nesting again on cliffs in the Palisades along the Hudson River in 2003.
In New Jersey, there were 40 nesting pairs and more than 41 young hatched in 2018, according to the DEP. Across South Jersey, there are nests in Stone Harbor, Wildwood Crest, Atlantic City, Drag Island, Ocean City, Marmora, and Galloway.
One of the longest continually operated nests in New Jersey is at the former Atlantic Club and Casino, where the birds gained a level of fame among staff when the casino was in operation.
The falcons have survived high winds, storms, and numerous changes in the buildings ownership over the decades.
A pair first set up there in 1985, and the female began having chicks in 1988, but died in 2001. Another female arrived and began having babies until about 2013. Two fledglings hatched there in last year.
With plans for the now-closed Atlantic Club in limbo, Clark said she's unsure of where they could end up.
She's spoken with South Jersey Gas officials about possibly moving the nest to their nearby roof if the casino is ever demolished. Stockton University was in negotiations to buy the building from owner TJM Properties and raze it, but the deal fell through.
"That pair would then have a place to move to," Clark said. "They have a tall building right next door, so that makes it the perfect spot to relocate."
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.