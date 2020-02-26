MARGATE — There were over 980 reported incidences of bias and hate across the state last year, Gurbir Grewal told dozens of people Wednesday morning inside Beth El Synagogue.
“These incidents run the gambit,” he said. “It could be graffiti on a synagogue wall – somebody painting a swastika – it could be verbal harassment of a young woman wearing a hijab, or a young boy wearing a kippah being harassed on his way to school, or somebody being assaulted because of their gender identity.”
The numbers are troubling, Grewal said, and called officials and members of the community to work collectively to combat hate.
The program, “Fighting Anti-Semitism, Islamophobia and Church Violence,” sponsored by the NAACP, included speakers from the state office of Homeland Security and Preparedness, who spoke about free evaluations to assess security and grant opportunities that could be used to increase security, as well as the U.S. Department of Justice Community Relations Service, who talked about forums and community dialogs to address bias and intolerance.
“We need to pull together law enforcement so that the religious community is assured that law enforcement has this on their radar and that they want to minimize and prevent attacks against houses of worship,” said NAACP-Atlantic City chapter president Kaleem Shabazz, describing conversations he had with Rabbi Aaron Krauss after the December attacks on a kosher market in Jersey City left six people dead.
The purpose of the program was three-fold, Shabazz said: to assure the religious community that law enforcement was aware of the threats against houses of faith, to assure the Atlantic County community that officials are united against all forms of intolerance and to spread information out about how to best protect houses of worship.
Stockton University student Katie Huynh, 20, said that she’s learned a lot about hate crimes in school, and that events like this can help combat the upward trend in incidents.
“I’m not really surprised that it skyrocketed so much,” she said. “I feel like hatred itself has risen over the years.”
During his speech, Grewal talked about efforts to encourage reporting of biased incidents, have officials use their public platforms to call out hateful comments and rhetoric, to work with school officials so that students who get in trouble for biased incidents don’t just get a “slap on the wrist,” to expand school curriculums to include civic and civility and to hold social media companies responsible and accountable to police their platforms.
Brigantine resident Steve Sarratore, 66, said that he was “very impressed” with the event.
“Bringing together the religious community to talk about what is a growing and disturbing problem to start that sharing or information process,” he said. “It’s great to hear from the leaders, but it’s going to happen in our communities.”
And it was with a call to action for the community to come together, united against hate, that Grewal ended his speech with.
“It’s through these collective and collaborative efforts that we’ll stem this tide of hate that we’re seeing across New Jersey and across our country and we’ll turn back towards civility and a place where you’re not being judged by what you look like, where you’ve come from, what you believe,” he said.
