MAYS LANDING — Search efforts continue to find an elderly woman who went missing more than two weeks ago.
Kathleen Elkow was last seen on March 28 at her home on Weymouth Road. Authorities say she suffers from dementia.
Hamilton Township police said Friday they will deploy search and rescue teams this weekend to continue ongoing efforts to locate Elkow.
"Law enforcement has continually searched the area, utilizing various resources, including; aviation searches, bloodhounds, mounted patrol, cadaver dogs, dive teams, and other search and rescue resources," police said in a release.
Last weekend, more than 200 community volunteers searched the campground surrounding the home. Elkow's family said she would often go for walks on the wooden trails surrounding the home.
Police are not seeking volunteers to assist in their search this weekend, but are urging all local residents to chick any outdoor sheds, garages, outhouses and any other unsecured structures on their property.
Anyone with information on Elkow's location is asked to call police at 609-625-2700, ext. 1, or 911.
