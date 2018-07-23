PLEASANTVILLE — Authorities are continuing to investigate an accident last month in which a dump truck struck and killed a city woman on a sidewalk, police said.
At 3:15 p.m. June 25, police responded to a report of an accident involving a car and a pedestrian at Delilah Road and Linden Avenue. According to police, Leonia Genwright, 54, was standing on the sidewalk at the southeast corner of the crosswalk when she was struck by a small dump truck driven by Juan Guevara, 42, of Galloway Township.
Guevara told police he swerved to avoid pedestrians in the crosswalk, drove off the road and was unable to avoid hitting Genwright. The dump truck then struck and damaged a car parked in a driveway on West Delilah Road, police said.
Paramedics from AtlantiCare and TriCare EMS responded to the accident, as well as the Pleasantville Fire Department and rescue squad.
Genwright was taken to the Trauma Unit at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she died of her injuries the following day.
Police said the accident remains under investigation by Capt. Frank Ballas and Patrolmen Victor Guadalupe and Charlie Ellis, along with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Fatal Crash Unit.
Capt. Matthew Hartman said charges against Guevara are pending completion of the investigation.
