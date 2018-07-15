VINELAND — Authorities have identified the man who was fatally shot by police on Saturday.
Rashaun Washington, 37, of Bridgeton, has been identified as the man killed in the officer-involved shooting, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said in a news release Sunday morning.
VINELAND — Ryonna Maven was driving with her mother Saturday morning when she saw a shirtles…
On Saturday, Vineland police responded to a home at 11:22 a.m. on West Wood Street for the report of a man “acting suspiciously” on the front porch, Webb-McRae said in a statement. The man was fatally shot after several minutes, she said.
Authorities did not initially release the identity of the man, and Webb-McRae said no further information would be released until there was a positive identity.
The identities of the officer or officers involved have not been released. Webb-McRae confirmed that an autopsy is scheduled, but did not say when.
The Prosecutor’s Office is handling the investigation as required under state Attorney General guidelines, the release said.
Witnesses on Saturday described seeing the man shirtless and pacing in the front yard of a corner lot on Wood Street, surrounded by police with their guns drawn. Some people recorded video of the standoff.
Vineland, Millville and State Police closed off a large section of North West and North East boulevards from Plum Street to East Landis Avenue during the investigation. A large group of people gathered across the street talking about the shooting.
This story is developing.
