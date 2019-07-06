BRIGANTINE — Bill Stevenson, 41, of Marlton, came to the Cove beach for the day but was evacuated at 10:30 a.m. after police told him there was an “incident,” he said. He left his car on the beach.

“We just figured why pick everything up and leave?” Stevenson said. “Now, it’s probably a bad decision.”

Police evacuated the popular Cove beach Saturday morning due to a bomb threat, the mayor said.

“Somebody left a note with one of the permit checkers. When they came into work there was a note there and it said there was a bomb on the beach,” said Mayor Andy Simpson, reached by phone at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The mayor could not say yet whether the threat was credible. He said the Atlantic City bomb squad was called to the scene, along with Brigantine police. The Atlantic County Sheriff's Office also was at the scene.

Authorities have cordoned off Lagoon Boulevard, which leads to the beach.

Stevenson said “easily” hundreds of cars drove off the beach during the evacuation.

“I thought it was a fender-bender,” said Michelle Lecker, 60, of Bucks County, Pennsylvania. “And then all the (police) cars showed up.”

Ron Coiro, a full-time resident who lives near the entrance of the Cove, said, “Seven police cars came screaming down here this morning around 10:15 a.m.," adding he'd seen nothing like it in his 26 years of living on the island.

A few onlookers were scattered around the police barricade, while others watched from their balconies. A few said all they know about the bomb threat was what they read on Facebook, where posts showed a mass exodus of vehicles from the beach.

Stevenson said he heard it was a bomb threat from people talking, “unless it was Jaws.” He hopes to salvage his day at the beach, “but it doesn’t look like they’re moving too fast." He was reunited with his car shortly after noon, after police drove it off the beach.

The Cove is a strip of beach on the island’s south end, where the city allows four-wheel-drive vehicles permitted access during the summer.

Simpson estimated anywhere from 500 to 1,000 people could have been on the beach at the time of the evacuation, as the island allows for between 300 and 400 vehicles at a time there.

“Hopefully it’s a hoax or someone that was upset they couldn’t get on the beach when they closed it for Fourth of July,” Simpson said. “It’s pretty sick if somebody actually put something down there to detonate.”

Coiro suggested the city close the Cove at night, "because everything happens at night — parties, fireworks and trash.”

This story is developing, check back for updates and follow Staff Writer Molly Bilinski at the scene.

