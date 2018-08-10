TOMS RIVER — A 14-year-old girl is in critical condition after she was hit by a car that continued driving with her on the hood before she fell off and the driver fled, authorities said.
The Point Pleasant Police Department responded about 10:30 p.m. to the area of Route 88 and Sunset Avenue for a report of a hit-and-run involving a bicyclist.
A preliminary investigation found that a black sedan headed east on Route 88 struck a 14-year-old bicyclist as the girl attempted to cross the highway.
The Ocean County Prosecutor's Office said the girl was struck by the front passenger portion of the car, causing her to roll onto the hood and windshield. The driver then continued driving with the victim on the car, until she was thrown, according to the prosecutor.
The car was seen leaving the scene heading east on Route 88, police said.
The girl was taken to Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune City. She was listed in critical condition, according to the prosecutor.
Members of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Unit and Point Pleasant Police are investigating.
Authorities said the suspect's vehicle may have damage to the front end and windshield. Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027 ext. 3257.
