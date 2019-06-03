LOWER TOWNSHIP — Authorities have revealed the identity of the Philadelphia firefighter who died during the 'Escape the Cape' triathlon Sunday morning.
Dennis McDaniels, 36, an off duty Philadelphia firefighter, became in need of medical attention during the first part of the three-part race, moments after participants jumped off the back of a Cape May-Lewes ferry.
According to the Delaware River and Bay Authority, at 9:06 a.m., McDaniels was spotted in distress by race lifeguards near the Olympic swim portion's finish line. McDaniels was taken from the water and emergency medical services administered CPR before he was transported by ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House.
He was pronounced dead at 10:20 a.m.
McDaniels was a 12 years veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department. A spokesperson for the city fire department said he spent the first six years of his career at Engine 3 in Pennsport/South Philadelphia and the last six at Ladder 15 in the Frankford section of the city.
“I’m heartbroken,” said Steve DelMonte, CEO of triathlon organizer DelMoSports, “I can’t imagine how difficult this must be for the McDaniels family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”
DelMonte said that McDaniels was a two-time Escape the Cape triathlon finisher and was familiar with the race style and course.
“I went to the hospital as soon as it happened to pay my respects and I was met there by some of his fellow firefighters. It was an extremely emotional situation. There was a lot of hugs and a whole lot of crying, to be honest” he said.
Shortly after the race, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel tweeted of the untimely loss of two city firefighters. Thiel did not reveal the identity of either firefighter, but on Monday, six area fire companies and the Somers Point Police Department formed an "end of watch" escort from Cape Regional Medical Center in Cape May Court House to Shore Medical Center in Somers Point for a 'fallen brother.'
An autopsy was underway Monday afternoon.
“We’re saddened by the news of the premature passing of Mr. McDaniels yesterday during the Escape the Cape Triathlon,” said DRBA Executive Director Tom Cook. “We offer our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues of the Philadelphia Fire Department.”
Staff Writer David Weinberg contributed to this report.
