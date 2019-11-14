CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A 25-year-old man was arrested on multiple drug charges, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland announced.
On Tuesday, authorities from the New Jersey State Police T.E.AM.S. tactical response unit executed a search warrant of a home in the 100 block of Corson Tavern Road, following an investigation by the prosecutor's office Gangs, Guns and Narcotics Task Force.
Inside the home, authorities seized more than 30 lbs. of marijuana, marijuana edibles, extracted cannabis oils and paraphernalia used in for drug distribution, along with a loaded 9mm handgun and a total of $43,656 in cash.
A 21-year-old woman and an 8-year-old child were also in the home at the time of the search, the prosecutor's office said in a release. The woman was not charged by authorities.
Ernest P. McCarraher, Jr., 25, of South Seaville was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm during a controlled dangerous substance distribution offense, endangering the welfare of a child, money laundering, possession of more than grams of marijuana, and possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia.
According to the prosecutor's office, the possession with intent to distribute charge is a first degree crime and McCarraher may be subject to 15 to 20 years in state prison, if convicted.
McCarraher was lodged in the Cape May County Correctional Center, pending court proceedings.
