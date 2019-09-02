BRIGANTINE — Two people who jumped off the 60-foot high causeway bridge Sunday evening were not injured, but officials are warning others against the dangerous situation.
At approximately 6:30 p.m., the fire department received a call of one or possibly two people jumping from the Brigantine bridge over the Absecon Inlet.
Fire Captain Tim Daley said the fire department responded for a potential water rescue. Members of the Brigantine Beach Patrol, New Jersey State Police Marine Unite and the Coast Guard assisted in a search of the area for approximately 45 minutes. Authorities were unable to find anyone under distress or injured.
Witnesses told firefighters that the two people who jumped from the bridge had made their way to the shore and fled when sirens from fire and police could be heard.
The fire department is issuing a severe warning against jumping from bridges or other structures.
"It's not only illegal, but could potentially be deadly," said Daley.
The Brigantine Bridge stands more than 60 feet above the water, depending on the tide. Other dangerous factors include strong currents in the inlet water way, as well as boats and marine vehicles.
"There are many variables that could severely injury a person," Daley said.
