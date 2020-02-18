AVALON — The scheduled closure of the Ingram's Thorofare Bridge for ongoing construction has been pushed back from Thursday to Monday, Feb. 24, due to "unfavorable weather conditions," according to Cape May County Engineer Robert Church. The bridge will be closed to traffic from 7:00 p.m. Monday until 5:00 a.m. Tuesday, Church said.
Drivers on Route 9 looking to access Avalon should continue south until Stone Harbor Boulevard and head east until Third Avenue, Church said. Drivers can then take Third Avenue north to Avalon. Drivers on the Garden State Parkway looking to access Avalon should head west to Route 9 to follow the same detour.
