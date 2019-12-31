AVALON — Rescuers saved a dog trapped under a dock Tuesday.
Police received a 911 call at 10:29 a.m. that a dog was drowning under a bayside dock on 42nd Street, Avalon officials said in a news release.
After several attempts to rescue the dog by responding officers and Assistant Fire Chief Robert Ferguson, additional firefighters from Avalon and Stone Harbor arrived at the scene, the release states.
Avalon firefighter Lisa Sasdelli entered the bay and reached the dog, the release states. The dog was removed from the water and taken to a veterinarian for further evaluation.
