AVALON — The borough of Avalon will receive $150,000 from the New Jersey Department of Transportation's municipal aid program to reconstruct a portion of 68th Street between Ocean Drive and Dune Drive, the city announced Monday.
The work will begin sometime after Labor Day. The city will also survey underground utilities during the process to see if any replacements are needed.
“We deeply appreciate the support from the State of New Jersey on this necessary street construction project in Avalon”, said Mayor Martin Pagliughi. “My office, along with Avalon Borough Council and Avalon’s municipal engineer work diligently every year to identify streets that are in need of repair and we aggressively pursue grant funding in order to lessen the tax burden”.
The borough has received almost $2.7 million for street projects from the municipal aid program grant program since 1997.
