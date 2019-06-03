AVALON— Is there a botanist in the courthouse?
Borough resident Elaine Scattergood, who has been ordered by officials to cut long vines on her house that double as a wildlife habitat, has filed a motion to dismiss what she calls a “silly complaint” made against her.
The borough in January charged Scattergood for “failure to remove overgrowth and vegetation” from her 30th Street house.
The plant in question is called Virginia creeper, a five-leafed ivy that’s native to the Eastern United States. Every fall, berries grow on the leaves and are eaten by mockingbirds, woodpeckers and blue jays as they migrate south.
Code enforcement says all vegetation in Avalon must be trimmed below nine inches in length.
But Scattergood, a local environmentalist, says the creeper that snakes along her porch and siding is part of a private wildlife habitat she maintains for birds and bees, and gives her property character. In the winter, the vines are barren, but vibrant leaves begin growing in warmer weather.
“I really think they’re stretching,” said Scattergood’s attorney Joseph Grassi before Monday’s hearing. “I’m still confused about what the complaint is.”
At the heart of the issue, which will go to trial if not dismissed, is whether the part of the borough’s code that limits vegetation height also applies to vines.
The code states that “weeds or plant growth” cannot exceed nine inches, but the rule does not apply to “cultivated flowers and gardens.” Grassi contends that Virginia creeper is the latter.
“Does this really apply to vines?” he asked, standing outside Avalon’s courthouse. “I don’t think that’s what the statute they’re citing really means. ... It governs how high brush and weeds can be.”
A judge on Monday adjourned the matter until July 15, giving the borough time to give a response to the motion to dismiss.
Frank Guaracini, Avalon’s municipal attorney, argued the nine-inch limit applies to Virginia creeper. The plant is sometimes mistaken for poison ivy, but is harmless to humans’ skin and appears on the borough’s approved list of dune vegetation.
If the case goes to trial, he said, a plant expert may be called to testify.
“It’s grown all over the side of her house,” he said. “In the borough of Avalon, that’s the rule. ... You may go somewhere else and it’s not a problem.”
When municipalities should try to regulate private yards is a question that goes beyond Avalon.
In Trenton, some lawmakers have sponsored legislation that would create a “private wildlife habitat certificate program” for homeowners who seek to maintain their lawns for birds and other species.
Under the bill, A1953, a person could register their property as wildlife habitat in accordance with standards set by the commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection.
Those registered would be entitled to defense against any lawsuits or fines for violating municipal ordinances surrounding property maintenance. And in highly developed, flood-prone shore towns, some environmentalists say landowners should make efforts to increase green spaces on their properties in favor of pavement.
“What people do on their yards matters,” said N.J. Audubon President Eric Stiles last month in support of the bill.
The legislation was reintroduced this session and no action has yet been taken.
Meanwhile, though, Scattergood hopes for a swift end to her case.
“There’s really no need for this,” she said. “I speak for the trees.”
