The average hottest day of the year peaks this week in South Jersey. This is true even though it may not feel like the typical middle of July pattern, with low humidity and high temperatures in the low 80s on the mainland.
The average temperature, a combination of the average high and low temperatures, is 77 degrees Thursday at Atlantic City International Airport. The airport, southeastern New Jersey's climate station, actually sees the 77-degree average temperature stretch from July 14 to 24, putting Thursday, July 19, at the midpoint. July, the hottest month of the year, averages 76.2 degrees.
Even though the longest day of the year was on the summer solstice, June 21, all of that extra daylight does not make it the average hottest temperature in New Jersey. In fact, most of the United States sees the mid-point of summer occur in July. According to Brian Brettschneider, climate Researcher at the University of Alaska, Fairbanks, the average peak of summer in the United States is July 21, when you combine all of the climate stations.
"This map is for the actual hottest day of the year based on observed temperatures," Brettschneider said.
The reason for this is twofold.
"It takes a couple of weeks for the land to respond to the solar heating. ... We are also by the water. Therefore, it warms up slower than most land surfaces," said David Robinson, the New Jersey state climatologist.
Seasonal lag, as it's known to meteorologists, is common for most of the world. Even though we receive the most incoming heat from the sun during the solstice, water temperatures are the main explanation for the lag. Covering 71 percent of the Earth and an integral part of South Jersey, coastal waters do not peak until late August, two months after the solstice.
In South Jersey, the average water temperature is 70 degrees off Atlantic City around the time of the solstice. Therefore, sea-breezes dominate the weather pattern through June, keeping the barrier islands up to 20 degrees cooler than places like Hammonton and Upper Deerfield Township. During the month of July, the sea-breeze weakens as ocean waters warm.
Robinson also notes another reason for the seasonal lag,
"You have to not only warm up the land (in South Jersey), but also from the direction from where the weather comes. For that, we look up to the north, where it takes much longer for the snow to melt than here," Robinson said.
The summery average temperatures will hang around for a while in South Jersey. The average high temperature, 86 degrees Thursday, will stay above 80 through Sept. 8.
Even though July is typically the hottest month of the year, Robinson noted there have been six years since 1980 when August was the most sweltering month, most recently in 2009. Having June take the top chart is rarer, though it did happen in 2000.
