ATLANTIC CITY — A Pleasantville woman was arrested after leaving two young children she was babysitting unattended in a car at Ocean Resort Casino, where she was seeking a job, police said.
At 3 p.m. Monday, Officers James Bower and Albert Herbert responded to the Boardwalk casino for a report of two children in the self-park garage.
A patron located a 6-year-old walking around the garage and notified security. The car the child got out of was found and the child’s less-than-year-old sibling was found in the car, police said.
Police said the children were left unattended by their babysitter, Shaun Saunders.
Officers tried to locate Saunders for more than an hour. When Sanders returned to the garage, she was arrested without incident and was found in possession of marijuana, police said.
Saunders, 23, was completing employment paperwork for the resort, according to police.
The children were turned over to their mother, police said.
Saunders was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
