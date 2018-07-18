GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A free showcase full of exhibitors and experts on health care for people with physical, psychological or other disabilities is set to return to Stockton University for the fourth year.
Bacharach Institute for Rehabilitation's annual Ability Fair will set up at the university's main campus Tues., July 31, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
More than 60 exhibitors featuring products, professionals and services designed to improve wellness among adults and children with physical challenges will showcase at the event in additional to demonstrations, speakers and interactive activities.
Anthony Marquez, 18, of Egg Harbor Township, will serve as this year's master of ceremonies. The teen became an advocate for rehabilitation after suffering from a spinal cord injury and has had success in using Bacharach's new neuro-recovery robots in therapy.
Also speaking at the event will be Michael Braxton Jr., a national para-athlete, Amputee Coalition certified peer volunteer, Ampovation Support group leader and Atlantic City Police detective who lost his lower leg in a motorcycle accident in 2013.
Organizers said they expect about 400 adults, children, clinicians, caretakers, seniors day groups and students to attend the fair.
Bacharach audiology doctors will offer free five-minute hearing screenings and Kim Cullen, Bacharach physical therapist, will lead a 45-minute exercise class for people with Parkinson's disease at 1 p.m.
Program attendees can also meet with a therapy horse through HEARTS Therapeutic Riding Center, an Egg Harbor Township program that provides activities to adults and children with physical, mental or emotional challenges.
Major sponsors of this year's event include the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation, AtPro, Hard Rock Casino and Hotel Atlantic City, Atlantic Medical Imaging and Seacrest Village.
For more information and to pre-register, call 609-748-5250 or see abilityfair.org
