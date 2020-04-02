A large storm system offshore will pivot toward the region Friday, bringing back showery and cloudy weather.
For those at the shore, this lingering system will mean multiple rounds of coastal flooding over the weekend, with the potential for our first moderate-stage event in quite some time.
The gloomy and rainy weather will be back. Rain showers will start between 5 and 8 a.m., from north to south across the area. Temperatures will be in the 40- to 45-degree range.
Showers or sprinkles will fall throughout the day, especially along the coast. That being said, it will not be a washout. Only about a 10th of an inch of rain, at most, will fall.
The winds from our sunny Thursday will remain Friday. Expect garbage cans or loose objects to topple, with gusts around 30-35 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s.
The rain showers will go away Friday evening. However, it will remain gloomy. Temperatures will slide slowly through the 50s. Overnight, we’ll fall into the 40s. Winds will turn to the northeast.
South Jersey is no easy place for a meteorologist.
The combination of northeast winds, a massive storm system offshore and the approaching full moon Tuesday will bring our most significant coastal flooding since Oct. 11.
Minor flood stage will be likely in spots, mainly in Long Beach Island, during the Friday p.m. high tide. That will be the nuisance flooding we see many times during the year.
The Saturday morning high tide will have the most impact. The first moderate stage coastal flooding event since October will occur. In moderate flood stage, many bayside roads will have water. Some will be closed for a few hours. Even on the ocean side, the water can flow over the natural dune.
Unraised homes or structures may see water in vulnerable spots. Nearly everyone along the bays will want to move their cars to higher ground.
Saturday on the whole will be dry, a note that we do not need rain for coastal flooding. Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine, as winds will continue from the northeast, albeit at a slower rate. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-50s. So as long as you are away from the bayshores, it will be a good day for a stroll around the neighborhood.
Minor flood stage will be likely for the Saturday p.m. and Sunday a.m. high tides. Again, this will be nuisance flooding. No property damage is expected, but some of you will need to move your cars and not drive through the flooded waters.
Sunday will be splendid. With high pressure in store, expect perfect light jacket or sweater weather. Plenty of sunshine will be had.
The flood waters should recede for the Sunday p.m. high tide. Winds will switch from the northeast to southwest, pushing out some of the water.
