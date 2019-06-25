After a brief blip in the dry weather Tuesday, we will return to the sunshine that we have been accommodated to over the past number of days. This time, though, we’ll get into our hottest air of the year.
We’ll be greeted be a plethora of sun Wednesday. The low pressure and cold front that brought anywhere from 0 to 0.50 inches of rain Tuesday will sit well offshore, and high pressure will slowly build in from the mid-South.
Temperatures will start in the upper 60s, about five degrees above average.
It will be a wonderful day for outdoor plans and fairly comfortable for outdoor work, too. The dew points will stay in the low 60s for the day, just a touch humid. As the morning turns into the afternoon, high temperatures will reach the mid-80s on the mainland, with a sea breeze capping temperatures near 80 midday. Some spots well inland, like Hammonton, may touch 90.
A mainly clear night will occur Wednesday night. You won’t need a light layer during the evening. Temperatures will slide through the 80s and 70s.
Come the first hints of light Thursday, we’ll again be in the upper 60s to near 70.
A ridge of upper level high pressure will slowly establish itself in the Southeast for Thursday, right through Saturday. This will pump in the heat from the Gulf of Mexico, but the westerly wind aloft will prevent the most soupy weather from arriving.
Atlantic City International Airport has not reached 90 degrees this month, but we should have a pair of 90-degree days coming Thursday and Friday.
Make sure not to walk your pets on the blacktop and carry sunscreen for the sun.
The shore will be in the mid-80s Thursday. On Friday, a good sea breeze will kick in, capping most shore temperatures just shy of 80. Those east of the parkway likely don’t rise above 85 either.
As the number of people outside goes up during June, so does the risk for lightning, and bei…
Also, overnight temperatures will be 65-70, which is when most people typically want to leave the air conditioner on.
Saturday and Sunday will have a mix of sun and clouds. Two systems, one from the west and one from the northeast, will both be in the vicinity of New Jersey.
While it’s entirely possible that we end up dry, it’ll be tough to dodge that many bullets, so I am putting in a risk for isolated storms, though the shore should be dry Saturday. Highs will be in the 80s. A definite? Seasonable, not hot, temperatures for Sunday. Plus, a strong northwest breeze, too.
Regardless, the weekend will be far from a washout.
The Warped Tour will be happening in Atlantic City on Saturday and Sunday. They’ll have to monitor for lightning, but I anticipate little to no issues.
