A sagging cold front will bring a drop in temperatures compared to Tuesday’s near-perfect day, and the Mothers’ Day weekend forecast is starting to come into view.
April showers bring May flowers, but does April heat bring a May treat?
Showers will be present early Wednesday morning. However, by 8 a.m., I believe we will all be dry here. The cloud cover and raw feel in the air will not let go, though.
With the cold front in the Delmarva Peninsula, we will see northeast winds blowing off the 50-something-degree water, which means a cooler day. Afternoon high temperatures will be highest well inland, so Mullica Township and places like that will be in the mid-60s. At the shore, we will be talking upper 50s.
Ah, the ups and downs of spring. Remember, we always take two steps forward to summer, with one step back on occasion.
Wednesday evening temperatures will slowly fall with the cloud cover. The front will lift back north, though. As it does, we may see a few overnight showers, but I believe most of the region will be dry. By Thursday morning, it will be in the mid-50s.
Now, while the warm front lifts north Thursday morning, we look to have a southeast wind blow. That means we will trade the warmer weather for a drier day. Some sunshine will be present and high temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer than Thursday. In terms of wet weather, afternoon drizzle would be all, if any.
Winds will eventually change to the warmer southwest direction Thursday night. We start out very pleasant, around 60 degrees, early on Friday morning. Expect a partly sunny morning with areas of fog. The fog will burn off. and then unstable air will bubble up.
A cold front will march in with thunderstorms in tow.
This will be favored during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures rise to 80 in western Atlantic and Cumberland counties, falling to the upper 60s as you move east to the shore.
Keep the thought of severe weather in your head, too.
ATLANTIC CITY — The National Weather Service has taken steps to ensure the public is not lef…
That brings us to Mother’s Day weekend. Confidence is growing on another 50/50 weekend and repeat performance of last weekend. Saturday looks to be the drier of the two days, as high pressure pokes in. Mother’s Day is trending unsettled.
I won’t forecast a washout, but there will be a good period of time between Sunday and Monday with a steady soaking.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.