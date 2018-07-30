ATLANTIC CITY — Sports betting will be available at two more casinos this week, with one casino going live Monday morning.
Wild Wild West Casino, a part of Bally’s Atlantic City, will open its sports book at 11 a.m. Harrah’s Resort Atlantic City will begin offering sports betting on Wednesday.
BREAKING:— David Danzis (@ACPressDanzis) July 30, 2018
Sports betting goes live at @wildwildwestac @BallysAC today at 11 am and @harrahsresort on Wednesday, Aug 1
Caesars Entertainment Corp., which operates Bally's, Harrah's and Caesars Atlantic City, said it plans to "quickly introduce" mobile sports betting in New Jersey.
"The recent Supreme Court ruling allows us to expand our sports betting digital and mobile offerings into new markets," said Mark Frissora, president and CEO of Caesars Entertainment. "We recognize that our customers expect exciting new experiences, which is why we will continue to offer new products through our mobile and digital platforms and inside our properties."
Elements of a 8,190-square-foot temporary sports book inside Wild Wild West include 30 leather chairs situated in front of three large television screens and five smaller screens. Behind the seating area are four long high-top tables with a dozen or more chairs each.
Previously closed cashier windows located diagonally across from the seating and viewing area will serve as sports wagering windows.
The state Division of Gaming Enforcement conditionally approved a petition from Bally’s on July 13 to amend its Certificates of Operation and Casino Hotel Alcoholic Beverage licenses to reconfigure areas of their gaming floor to make space for a temporary sports book. The petition proposed the aforementioned temporary sports book configuration as well as relocating the mechanical bull, a portable bar, drink rails and beer tubs.
Harrah’s submitted a petition to the DGE on July 12 to operate a temporary sports book.
The Wild Wild West sports book is the third in an Atlantic City casino. Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa was the first Atlantic City property to offer legal sports wagering when it formally introduced the Race & Sports Book on June 14. Ocean Resort Casino was the first Boardwalk property to offer sports betting, which began when the casino hotel opened June 28.
Golden Nugget Atlantic City has submitted an application to the Casino Control Commission to license a sports book supervisor and has previously stated it plans to have a sports book open by the start of the NFL season this fall.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.