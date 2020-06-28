SURF CITY — The pilot of a small banner plane crashed Saturday into the ocean off the 13th Street beach and was taken with minor injuries to Southern Ocean Medical Center, police said.
At about 3:20 p.m., the police responded to the 13th Street beach for a report of a plane crash into the ocean, police said. Patrolmen Kyle Costabile and Richard Rible arrived on the scene and found a small banner plane had crashed, police said.
Upon arrival, city lifeguards Scott Meggitt and Charles Orborne had quickly rescued the pilot and were bringing him back to shore, police said.
The pilot was treated by Surf City Fire and EMS, police said.
The Surf City Beach Patrol, Surf City Fire/EMS, Ship Bottom Fire Co., Beach Haven Fire, U.S. Coast Guard and the N.J. State Police Marine Division assisted with the rescue, police said.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the police and the Federal Aviation Administration, police said.
